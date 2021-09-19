City stalemate sees them 3 points behind Liverpool

LONDON • Manchester City were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Southampton in the English Premier League yesterday, despite being handed a reprieve by the VAR (video assistant referee) that led to Kyle Walker's red card being overturned.

After an uneventful first half when City were well below par, Southampton thought they had been handed a golden chance to edge in front early in the second period as they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Adam Armstrong.

To make matters worse for City, Walker was sent off for the foul, only for referee Jon Moss, following a VAR intervention, to overturn both the red card and the awarding of the spot kick.

"It was a strange one for me that it can go from a red card and penalty to absolutely nothing. Surely there has got to be something in between," Southampton's James Ward-Prowse said on BBC Match on the Day.

"We wanted to come here this weekend and be brave. We have gone toe to toe with them before and they are not used to playing teams that press high get after them and have a go.

"We had great week in terms of preparation and that preparation paid off and we got a really good, hard-fought point against a great team."

Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden were both summoned from the bench as City pressed for a winner, which they thought they had grabbed at the death through Raheem Sterling. But his effort was ruled out for offside.

The result means City fall three points behind leaders Liverpool (13) in second place.

Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for the Reds to help secure a 3-0 victory over a lively Crystal Palace in an entertaining contest at Anfield.

He claimed a Premier League record for the most consecutive goals against one club with his ninth versus Palace.

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, with a superb volley, added late strikes to give the scoreline an emphatic look after the home fans were aghast over forward Diogo Jota's early contender for miss of the season.​

1 Manchester City managed just one shot on target against Southampton, their lowest tally in a Premier League match since March 2017 against Stoke.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

RESULTS Newcastle 1 Leeds 1 Wolves 0 Brentford 2 Liverpool 3 Palace 0 Man City 0 Southampton 0 Burnley 0 Arsenal 1 Norwich 1 Watford 3 Villa v Everton Late Kick-off

STANDINGS

P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 5 4 1 0 12 1 13 2 Man City 5 3 1 1 11 1 10 3 Man United 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 4 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 5 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 10 6 Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 7 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9 8 West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 9 Brentford 5 2 2 1 5 2 8 10 Watford 5 2 0 3 6 8 6 11 Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 12 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 2 9 6 13 Palace 5 1 2 2 5 8 5 14 Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 15 Southampton 5 0 4 1 4 6 4 16 Wolves 5 1 0 4 2 5 3 17 Leeds 5 0 3 2 5 12 3 18 Newcastle 5 0 2 3 6 13 2 19 Burnley 5 0 1 4 3 9 1 20 Norwich 5 0 0 5 2 14 0

Elsewhere, Martin Odegaard's 30th-minute free kick earned Arsenal their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The midfielder curled the ball beautifully into the top corner of Nick Pope's goal, helping take Mikel Arteta's side on to six points after three early defeats.

In the early kick-off yesterday, Brentford claimed their first away victory in the league with a 2-0 success at Wolves.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS