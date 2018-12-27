City slip up at Leicester

LONDON • Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted there is "no extra pressure" as Premier League leaders Liverpool head into the second half of the season.

Instead it was the English champions Manchester City who felt the pressure and lost further ground yesterday.

The Reds comfortably beat Newcastle 4-0 at home with goals from Dejan Lovren, Mohamed Salah (penalty), Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho and they now have a six-point lead at the top of the table.

City, meanwhile, suffered their second straight league defeat with a 2-1 loss at Leicester. This also meant that they dropped to third on 44 points.

Liverpool lead the standings on 51 points, while Tottenham, who beat Bournemouth 5-0, leapfrogged City into second on 45 points.

Pep Guardiola's City side had led through Bernardo Silva, only for Marc Albrighton and Ricardo Pereira to clinch all three points for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs, meanwhile, had a convincing win with goals coming from Son Heung-min (two), Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

1 Manchester City have conceded from the first shot they faced in three of their last four Premier League games, including the defeats by Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

10 Premier League games Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored in this season, more than any other player.

Elsewhere, sixth-placed Manchester United defeated Huddersfield 3-1 at home. Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba (two) netted as interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to a hero's welcome in his first match in charge at Old Trafford. The Norwegian has now won two straight games.

In the first Boxing Day match that kicked off yesterday, promoted sides Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers locked horns at Craven Cottage with the clash ending 1-1.

Ryan Sessegnon scored for the home side in the 74th minute before Romain Saiss equalised for Wolves just 11 minutes later.

Claudio Ranieri, who won the league title with Leicester in 2015-16, was appointed as Fulham's manager last month but he has since clinched only one win in seven matches as the Cottagers remain stuck in the relegation zone.

"We created more than them, they found the solution but I am satisfied with our performance," the 67-year-old Italian said.

"We are stronger than this and want to react in every match. We must continue to fight and train well."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE