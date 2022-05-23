City seal title with dramatic comeback

LONDON • The Manchester City players were out on their feet.

Trailing 2-0 to Aston Villa with 15 minutes to go yesterday, Pep Guardiola was slumped in his seat, having exhausted all his options from the bench to turn their final Premier League game of the season around.

Matty Cash had opened the scoring for the visitors before former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho got another with a brilliant strike to stun the Etihad crowd into silence.

But with just 14 minutes remaining, Ilkay Gundogan started one of the most astonishing comebacks of any English top-flight campaign.

The substitute pulled one back with a close-range bullet header, before Rodri and another strike from the Germany midfielder saw City nab three goals in five minutes and ultimately claim their fourth title in five years.

Guardiola's side ended with 93 points, one ahead of runners-up Liverpool, who also had to fight back after conceding an early opener before beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, to win their ninth major trophy since the Catalan took over in 2016.

Wild celebrations erupted at the Etihad as the home fans invaded the pitch and Gundogan had to be escorted down the tunnel by security after being mobbed by delirious supporters.

Chants of Steven Gerrard, he slipped on his a***, in reference to the Aston Villa manager and Liverpool great, whose slip against Chelsea cost the Reds the 2013-14 title, reverberated around the stadium as blue flares went off everywhere.

It was an unbelievable game. I don't know what to say to be honest," Gundogan said. "These are the days you look back to, it was an unbelievable game."

Speaking on Sky Sports, pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville felt the titanic tussle was an amazing advertisement for the strength of English football.

"Incredible football season. Congratulations Man City, congratulations Liverpool. Head-to-head all the way through, relentless, brilliant.

"You won't get many better Premier League seasons than that. A hell of a title race."

For Liverpool, the disappointment was palpable around Anfield as the dream of an unprecedented quadruple came to an end.

No English team had come this close to winning all four major trophies - they had already won both the FA and League Cup - but they have a chance to erase any sadness if they beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and claim their seventh European Cup, which would draw them level with AC Milan for second on the all-time list.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who watched teammate Mohamed Salah claim a share of the Golden Boot award alongside Tottenham's Son Heung-min with 23 league goals, felt they could not have done more, having pushed City all the way this season.

"Very proud of the boys and what we have done. We did all we could ask for today, but unfortunately not enough," he said. "I was always confident we would find the goal we needed and we did."

REUTERS

RESULTS

Man City 3 Villa 2

Liverpool 3 Wolves 1

Chelsea 2 Watford 1

Arsenal 5 Everton 1

Norwich 0 Tottenham 5

Palace 1 Man United 0

Leicester 4 Southampton 1

Brentford 1 Leeds 2

Burnley 1 Newcastle 2

Brighton 3 West Ham 1