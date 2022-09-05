City not precise enough: Guardiola

LONDON - Erling Haaland extended his impressive start to life in the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City were not precise enough in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League draw at struggling Aston Villa.

The Norway striker has been remarkably prolific since his £51 million (S$82.3 million) move from Borussia Dortmund in the close season and he struck again in the second half at Villa Park.

His 10th goal in his first six Premier League games gave him a share of the record with Micky Quinn, who hit the same tally for Coventry in 1992.

But City were punished for failing to build on their lead as Leon Bailey's blistering finish left the English champions frustrated.

"We were not precise in our final-third touches, especially in the first half. We had chances to score a second when the game was in our hands but we didn't," Guardiola said. "We were just not precise enough in the crosses, that's why we could not score. We defended well apart from one action."

It was the first time this season unbeaten City had failed to score more than once in a game, after netting 19 times in their opening five matches.

After their 3-3 draw against Newcastle last month, this was also the second time they had failed to take maximum points, although they still sit in second place, above Tottenham on goal difference.

Villa are outside the relegation zone on goals scored after a battling display that should ease the pressure on under-fire boss Steven Gerrard for a few days at least.

"I'll always take the hits, that's my job. The players have come together today. They put an incredible amount of effort into the game," the Liverpool great said.

"We have lost too many points this season and we need to do things slightly different."

Kevin de Bruyne was back in the starting line-up in place of Julian Alvarez after the Belgium playmaker was rested for the 6-0 rout of Nottingham Forest.

Held without a single shot on target in the first half, City finally broke through five minutes after the interval. Once again, it was Haaland who did the damage and de Bruyne who provided the assist.

Although City were controlling possession, their slender lead gave Villa hope. The hosts tenaciously won a series of challenges to hold back the visitors before Jacob Ramsey whipped over a cross that Bailey volleyed past Ederson with superb technique for his first league goal in over a year.

Villa were also controversially denied a winner when Philippe Coutinho curled home, only for an offside flag to disallow the effort, which could not be checked by the video assistant referee (VAR) because the referee's whistle was blown before the shot.

Gerrard later complained: "I saw a legitimate goal but obviously I am biased... the referee has blown the whistle too soon."

City next travel to Sevilla on Tuesday as the group stage of the Champions League gets under way.

AFP