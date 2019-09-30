City need to spend big in January window: Neville

LONDON • Manchester City overcame a searching test to beat Everton 3-1 on Saturday night, but the away performance left pundit Gary Neville in no doubt that the Premier League champions need to spend big when the January transfer window opens.

In Nicolas Otamendi, manager Pep Guardiola has only one recognised centre-back he can call upon following Aymeric Laporte's long-term knee injury, while John Stones is also missing for at least another month.

As a result, Fernandinho has been forced to drop back into defence, and Everton showed just how vulnerable their makeshift rearguard could be with eight shots on target at Goodison Park.

A poor clearance from the Brazil midfielder led to the equaliser from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, following Gabriel Jesus' opener, and City had goalkeeper Ederson to thank for vital saves to keep out Yerry Mina.

Everton No. 1 Jordan Pickford also should have dealt better with Riyad Mahrez's free-kick goal 19 minutes to go before a late strike from Raheem Sterling settled the nerves to stay five points behind front runners Liverpool.

However, Neville insisted that the hard-fought win "won't be good enough for the Champions League or the Premier League".

He told Sky Sports: "Guardiola will know it - he knows the standard more than anybody. You have to think that City will (have to) spend in January.

22

Goals by Gabriel Jesus in his last 21 starts for club and country, including in each of his last six starts for City.

"They bought Aymeric Laporte in January a year and a half ago, and I feel that they're going to have to do the same again."

Sterling, though, feels City will be able to make do with the personnel they have available after emerging victorious from "one of the most difficult fixtures in a season".

"We know if we have a setback in a match, we stick with the game plan, that is the most important thing. The chances will come," he said. "The pitch is narrow and they (Everton) are always up for it, but we got over the line.

"It is still early in the season and there are still (more than) 90 points to play for. We are behind at this moment in time, but the league can change very quickly and we can stay focused."

Guardiola was also equally relieved his team had gotten the away fixture out of the way as "every season, it is difficult at Goodison Park".

He added: "With the ball, we were outstanding. They had chances but we had chances too, it was this kind of game. Football is sometimes unpredictable."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS