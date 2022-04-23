City must show knockout mindset

LONDON • Manchester City will approach all their remaining Premier League matches like finals in a bid to stave off challengers Liverpool, manager Pep Guardiola said yesterday, adding that they must use their experience of negotiating close title races.

The English top-flight leaders, chasing their fourth title in five years, have collected 77 points from 32 matches for a one-point lead over a relentless Liverpool side looking to deny them back-to-back league titles en route to an unprecedented quadruple.

Those factors mean his team have to develop a knockout mindset with six league games remaining for either side.

"Definitely. We can't drop points but they can't either," Guardiola said ahead of today's home game against 19th-placed Watford, who are locked in a battle to avoid relegation.

City and Liverpool were involved in a similar title race three years ago when Guardiola's side pipped the Reds by a point on the final day as both teams went unbeaten in the home stretch of the campaign, and an identical 100 per cent run will be required again.

"The players know it, we were in this position before. We played a final versus Brighton to be able to play another.

"If we win (today), we have a chance to play another," said Guardiola, whose side are also in the Champions League semi-finals and take on runaway La Liga leaders Real Madrid next week.

"(We will) try to recover injured players, be fresh in the mind. When we finish tomorrow, another game in three days in the Champions League (against Real Madrid). Then Leeds. We have to be fresh, relaxed and ready for the moment of the game.

"We have to win but perform to win, the result doesn't come for granted. But winning is the most important thing now."

The Hornets have lost their past three league games, leaving them eight points from safety with six games to go. An immediate return to the Championship after just one campaign appears likely.

But Guardiola does not want any complacency to creep into his squad, calling on his players to impose their will on the visitors from the get-go.