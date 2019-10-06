City must play smart v Wolves, says Guardiola

LONDON • Pep Guardiola has denied that the Etihad Stadium is a fortress for Manchester City, but believes that his team's impressive form at home will be crucial to their hopes of retaining the Premier League title this season.

City have won 47 of their last 60 league matches at home and are undefeated on their own turf this campaign, which includes an 8-0 thrashing of Watford last month.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of today's Premier League home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Guardiola insisted that teams can win at the Etihad.

"My feeling is no (the Etihad is not a fortress)," the Spaniard said. "I cannot imagine a team thinking, 'We cannot do it' before the game.

"I know how competitive the managers are, always saying, 'We can do it'."

"But to try to win the title you have to be strong at home to have a chance. We start good because we want to play in that way for 90 minutes doing everything. Sometimes we are lucky, sometimes not."

Wolves are on a four-match unbeaten run in all competitions after their last-gasp 1-0 Europa League Group K win over Besiktas on Friday.

A wary Guardiola, who will be without the injured Kevin de Bruyne today, said: "They have a team to make you suffer in the Premier League.

"They know exactly what they have to do and there is a really impressive defensive structure. We have to be smart to take a result."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has warned his men against complacency despite their good run.

"We achieve good performances, but still I think we have to improve and get better," he said. "I am very proud of the way we compete. Our spirit of wanting always to compete, no matter which opponent you have, no matter which competition.

"We enjoy playing against good teams because that can only raise our standards."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN CITY V WOLVES

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9pm