City leave it late, Reds even later to snatch win

LONDON • In echoes of last season's epic Premier League title race that was won by a point, Liverpool and Manchester City matched each other stride for stride to eke out 2-1 victories on Saturday when both had looked set for shock defeats.

They both trailed 1-0 at half-time, but Sergio Aguero's equaliser and a winner from Kyle Walker four minutes from time earned champions City a 2-1 home victory over a gritty Southampton side.

Liverpool left it even later.

When Walker's goal went in, they were still trailing 1-0 at Aston Villa, for whom Trezeguet scored his first goal.

Jurgen Klopp's side were staring at their first league defeat for 10 months but Andy Robertson levelled the score in the 87th minute.

There was more drama to follow as Sadio Mane's glancing header four minutes into stoppage time sent the visiting fans into delirium.

When the dust settled on a pulsating afternoon, Liverpool's six-point lead remained intact ahead of next Sunday's seismic league clash with City in Merseyside.

MENTALITY MONSTERS

10

Points Liverpool have won from losing positions this season, the most in the Premier League. 3

Years since Man City and Liverpool lost on the same weekend (May 1, 2016).

While Klopp admitted "when you score these kind of goals, it's lucky", but insisted it was "deserved" on the balance of play.

"It is the best possible feeling. It really is very satisfying, and the winner was from a corner-kick routine that we have tried a few times," said the Liverpool manager, who celebrated on the Villa Park pitch with his players after the full-time whistle. "We still have to learn.

"We still have to improve, we do, we will... I don't believe always we can win, but I never give up that something is possible. On days like this, in a stadium like this, you just have to be ready to fight."

Manager Pep Guardiola offered similar sentiments after City's tight squeeze against a Saints side that put 10 men behind the ball for most of the game, saying: "We did everything. It was so difficult to attack when they defend with 11 players. We made a good comeback."

While the Spaniard lit the fuse on their upcoming clash with the Reds by accusing Mane, who was booked for simulation against Villa, of diving, he conceded Klopp's men had "a special character".

On Liverpool's penchant for last-gasp winners - they have now scored five of those since the start of last season, more than any other team - Guardiola claimed it was not luck as "it happened in the last two seasons many, many times".

He added: "We look at ourselves, we know which team we face, they have won 10 and drawn one. Next week, we go to Anfield to try to play them."

REUTERS