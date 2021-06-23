City launch $190m bid for Kane: report

LONDON • Manchester City have made a bid of £100 million (S$187 million) to Tottenham for England captain Harry Kane, according to reports on Monday.

Kane, 27, has publicly expressed his desire to add trophies to his excellent scoring record and is believed to be keen on a move away from boyhood club Tottenham this summer.

Sky Sports reported that Spurs will dismiss the bid with chairman Daniel Levy holding out for at least £120 million for his prized asset.

Kane is valued at around £150 million and has three years remaining on his current £200,000-a-week contract but City are prepared to smash their transfer record - the £64 million fee they paid to land Portugal defender Ruben Dias from Benfica last season.

According to The Athletic, five City players were mentioned as potential makeweights in the initial bid, including Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez, although ESPN said Sterling was not interested in being used in part-exchange.

Despite Kane winning the Golden Boot for top scorer (23) and was also the top assist provider last season (14), Spurs finished seventh in the English Premier League table, missing out on Champions League football for the second consecutive term.

They are also no closer to appointing a full-time manager to replace the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Negotiations with former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca broke down over differences of opinion over the future direction of the club, the size of the potential transfer budget and wage demands.

By contrast, City claimed a third league title in four seasons, although they failed to win their first European Cup, losing to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

The English champions are looking for a replacement for all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who left after a 10-year spell at the Etihad to join Barcelona.

Kane is yet to win a major trophy for club or country and although he has not handed in a transfer request, he reportedly believes he has a gentlemen's agreement to depart this summer.

$120m The club record transfer fee paid by Man City to Benfica for the services of centre-back Ruben Dias last season.

But Levy hinted earlier this month the mega deal needed to prise the striker from Spurs would be difficult to pull off, saying: "All I will say is his frustrations in not winning are shared by me and all the fans and players. We all want to win.

"One of the items that Fabio (Paratici, who is Spurs' new director of football) will have to deal with is which players are going to be retained, which will be asked to look for other clubs.

"There is a market out there. What we want and what other clubs want is not always possible to achieve.

"We will do whatever is right for the club."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE