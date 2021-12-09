City 'incredibly good' despite loss to Leipzig

LEIPZIG • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Kyle Walker's red card in their 2-1 Champions League Group A defeat by RB Leipzig was "unnecessary" and that the England international needed to learn from his mistake.

The defender was sent off in the 82nd minute on Tuesday for kicking goalscorer Andre Silva and will be suspended when City return to European action for the knockout stage in February.

"Kyle Walker is an important player for us and it is unnecessary to lose him like this. I hope he learns from this. The red card hurts us, especially for the round of 16," Guardiola said.

"It's a red card, definitely. I'm not coming here to say what happened in the dressing room."

Despite the defeat, the City boss commended his side for securing top spot in their group. He said: "The second half was much, much better. We were more aggressive, we played to win the game but, unfortunately, we made one or two mistakes and they punished us.

"But in general we made an incredibly good group stage. We had already qualified (before Tuesday) with one game left from a tough group, so I am more than satisfied with the performance in every single game."

Leipzig struck in each half with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Silva, booking a spot in the Europa League and snapping City's 14-game unbeaten run against German teams in the competition.

Riyad Mahrez scored for Guardiola's men, who topped the group on 12 points, one ahead of Paris Saint-Germain.

With Leipzig interim coach Achim Beierlorzer on the bench after the sacking of Jesse Marsch on Sunday, the team secured third spot on seven points ahead of Club Brugge (four), who lost 4-1 at PSG.

14 Manchester City were unbeaten in their last 14 Champions League games against German opponents (W13 D1) before the loss to Leipzig, winning the last nine in a row by an aggregate score of 28-9.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi both scored twice for PSG, as Mats Rits got one back for Brugge in the second half.

"It is clear it has been a difficult group where we have lost to City (2-1 last month)," said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.

"Unfortunately, we did not take top spot, I'm a bit disappointed.

"We will see now what teams we are going to face, but I don't have any kind of problem with any team playing us.

"If you want to be the champion of the Champions League, you have to beat everyone."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS