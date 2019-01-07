City in seventh heaven with Rotherham mauling

Midfielder Phil Foden scoring Manchester City's second goal against Rotherham during their 7-0 win in the third round of the FA Cup yesterday. A heavy first touch on the 18-year-old's right foot saw the ball ricochet off his left foot past goalkeeper Marek Rodak to double City's lead after Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring. An own goal by Semi Ajayi, and strikes from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane gave the English champions their biggest win under Pep Guardiola as they made light work of their Championship opponents at the Etihad Stadium. In other games featuring Premier League sides, struggling Fulham were knocked out by fourth-tier Oldham after a 2-1 defeat, while Watford beat Woking 2-0 to end the run of the non-league side who had television commentator Martin Tyler on their bench in his unpaid role as assistant manager.