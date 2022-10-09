City hail 'incredible weapon'

LONDON - Despite not playing with a recognised striker in the 2021-2022 season, Manchester City still went on to win their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Playmaker Kevin de Bruyne was their top scorer in that campaign with 15 top-flight goals and it will be alarming to the rest of the league that Erling Haaland has now matched that tally after just nine games this season.

The Norway hotshot scored for the 10th game in a row in all club competitions as City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Southampton on Saturday to move to the top of the table.

While the 22-year-old endured a difficult afternoon by his prolific standards, he eventually got on the score sheet in the 65th minute after Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez had given City a handy lead.

Southampton, meanwhile, were languishing in 16th place on seven points after falling to their fourth consecutive league defeat, piling more pressure on manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Haaland went into the Etihad game in ruthless form after hitting a hat-trick in the 6-3 drubbing of Manchester United and a double in the 5-0 rout of Copenhagen in the Champions League.

However, luck evaded him when he narrowly failed to open the scoring in the first half, smashing a shot off the inside of the far post.

Haaland later scuffed a shot wide and mistimed a header in the second half, but he was not to be denied, firing a first-time shot into the net after a cut-back from Cancelo to score his 15th league goal of the season and his 20th overall.

His exploits, as expected, earned plaudits from Guardiola, who told BBC Sport: "The result is good, we play quite good. Some players were not at their best but we create a lot of chances. We were solid.

"Erling Haaland had the chances again. He scored a brilliant goal. It's an incredible weapon for us, a big threat. I am so satisfied."

To underline City's strength in all departments, de Bruyne also became the club's overall assist leader in the league, overtaking former teammate David Silva with his 95th assist on Saturday.