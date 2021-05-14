City getting the party started

LONDON • Alcohol, pizza, dance, and many missed messages.

That was how Pep Guardiola celebrated Manchester City's fifth Premier League title win in the past decade this week.

In his first official press conference yesterday since his team were crowned English champions for the third time in four seasons, the Spaniard was understandably in a light-hearted mood when asked by reporters how he celebrated.

"It was so nice, normally the unexpected parties are the nicest ones. All together we came here in our bubble, everyone is safe. We drink a bit, dance, hug, at 11.30 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the nice," he joked.

"In England, the parties are just alcohol, not food, I don't know why, so when the pizza arrived was the best moment."

The City boss also mentioned that fellow Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, last season's champions, and Everton's Carlo Ancelotti congratulated him but he has yet to have time to reply to their messages.

"I appreciate it a lot, him (Klopp) and Ancelotti," Guardiola said.

"I don't answer messages, not yet, but I will today. I appreciate it, I admire them. It was an inspiration for me, he makes me a better manager through his teams at Dortmund and Liverpool. I say thank you so much to him and appreciate him and Carlo."

The 50-year-old then got down to business and explained that he felt proud the long-term project the club had envisioned is becoming a huge success.

He said: "I feel especially so good. We make a big picture in the last 10 years, we've won five (Premier League titles). That's incredible. But it's more important than just this title. We've been in the Champions League for a lot of seasons.

"The players, sporting directors, many people working at this club to achieve it. We have ambition, the work ethic and many things for a long time. Three in four years I never expected, but always we were there. Last season Liverpool were unstoppable. Every season we are close. Next season we want to be close again.

"But now we have two weeks ahead for the dream come true of the Champions League (May 29 final against Chelsea) and the show must go on next season."

For today, though, City have records on their mind when they travel to Newcastle in the league.

Their 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on May 1 made it 19 straight away wins across all competitions this season, which is an English top-flight record.

It was also their 11th consecutive away league triumph and a win today at St James' Park will see Guardiola's men break the record jointly held by Chelsea in 2008 and City themselves in 2017.

Kevin de Bruyne has a minor muscle issue and will miss the clash. "He's still injured but he's getting better," said Guardiola.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, who has faced criticism for some disappointing performances, said he expects to be in charge of the Premier League outfit next season unless told otherwise.

Bruce, who has a contract until June next year, steered Newcastle clear of relegation, with the club sitting 16th on 39 points from 35 matches ahead of today's match.

"I'm a football manager, I'm not ready to retire yet," the 60-year-old said. "You have to dust yourself down and have a thick skin. I'll crack on to the best of my ability."

The Magpies will be missing the injured Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Jamaal Lascelles and Karl Darlow.

