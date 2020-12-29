City forced to call off Everton fixture

LONDON • Everton's Premier League match at home to Manchester City yesterday was postponed owing to fresh Covid-19 cases at City, the clubs announced.

City returned a number of new coronavirus cases after confirming four positives on Christmas Day, which included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker and two staff members.

According to the BBC, more positive test results have been returned at the club in the latest round of testing.

The club have now closed their first-team training ground.

A Manchester City statement read: "With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further among the squad, the staff and potentially beyond.

"Based on strong medical advice, the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK government protocol on quarantine."

City, sixth in the league table, could have moved into the top four with victory yesterday and are scheduled to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

A win for the Toffees at Goodison Park would have taken them level on points with city rivals and leaders Liverpool.

It is the second Premier League match to be called off due to a coronavirus outbreak this season, after the Dec 4 fixture between Aston Villa and Newcastle. Several games in the English Football League have also been postponed during the festive period.

A Premier League statement said: "Manchester City lodged a request with the Premier League today to rearrange the match following an increase in positive Covid-19 test results received by the club this morning, on top of the cases reported on Christmas Day.

"This rise has created uncertainty and the Premier League Board received medical advice that the match should be postponed. The board agreed to rearrange the game as a precaution, and further testing will now take place tomorrow."

In yesterday's early match, Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Leicester City at Selhurst Park.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 58th minute through Wilfried Zaha after Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho saw his 19th-minute penalty saved by Vicente Guaita. But Harvey Barnes equalised with seven minutes left to leave Leicester second.

REUTERS