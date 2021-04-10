City face ‘worst’ rivals

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned his side that Leeds are the "worst" Premier League opponents they could face between their two Champions League matches against Borussia Dortmund.

Marcelo Bielsa's men arrive at the Etihad Stadium today looking to make history. If they can keep the ball more than City, they will become the first team to have more possession than a side managed by Pep Guardiola in both meetings of a top-flight season, in any country.

Leeds enjoyed 52 per cent of the ball in their 1-1 home draw with City back in October.

With Bielsa vowing to stick to his attacking, high-pressing style against the league leaders as "for three years now we have been trying to play in one way", Guardiola yesterday lavished more praise on his mentor.

"A guy who respects the opponent, who plays for the fans, who just wants to play for a victory home or away and convinces the players to follow him," said the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager at his press conference yesterday.

"I recognise the best because people say he doesn't win titles but give him Manchester City and he will win titles."

City are set to win their third league title under Guardiola. They need a maximum of four victories from their last seven games.

Their quadruple bid also remains intact. They beat Dortmund 2-1 in midweek to put themselves in position to progress to the Champions League semi-finals after next week's return leg.

Sergio Aguero was an unused substitute against the Bundesliga outfit. But, having started against Leicester in City's last league game after announcing he will end a 10-year association with the club, the striker will be expected to continue his farewell tour against Leeds.

The Argentinian could face the Whites in the Premier League for the first time.

He has scored against 32 of the 33 teams he has faced in the English top flight, failing to net against only Bolton Wanderers, who are now in the fourth-tier League Two.

Bielsa paid tribute to his compatriot, saying: "All the recognition and evaluation of his performances recognise how important he has been for Manchester City and for the Premier League."

City's title path

• They need four wins at most. • They lead nearest rivals Manchester United, who have a game in hand, by 14 points. • City's goal difference over United is +20. Effectively, they need 11 more points to become champions. • After today's home clash against Leeds, City travel to Aston Villa on April 21 and to Crystal Palace on May 1. • Assuming City and United do not drop points, Pep Guardiola's men will lift the trophy on home ground if they beat Chelsea on May 8. CHASING RECORDS • They have won their last nine away league games, with four remaining: Villa, Palace, Newcastle and Brighton. Chelsea and City share the record of 11 straight away wins in the Premier League, set in 2008 and 2017 respectively. • City are also seeking to extend their record for consecutive away wins in all competitions for an English top-flight team (15). • They have already recorded the most consecutive wins in all competitions (21), and the most consecutive league wins from the start of a calendar year (13), by a top-flight English side.

The Leeds boss is unable to call on Jack Harrison today as the midfielder is in his third season on loan from City and cannot face his parent club.

Missing the regular star presents Leeds with an even more daunting challenge as they go in search of just their second win against a top-six side this season.

"It's a reality," Bielsa said of that unwanted statistic. "It's our objective to modify this.

"There are a lot of teams in a similar position to us who have been able to beat the top six. That's to say it's possible and we haven't managed to achieve it yet."