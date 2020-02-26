City face real test in Europe

MADRID • Manchester City will be up against both Real Madrid and their reputation today as the Champions League's biggest winners play one of its biggest underachievers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After City's 1-0 win over Leicester on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said: "We will try to be ourselves in these 180 minutes against Real Madrid. We can win and we can lose but we must try to be ourselves."

Yet in some ways, City will hope for a role reversal in today's first leg of the last 16.

Real, the 13-time European champions, are the envy of the continent and in particular by teams like City, whose financial might and technical talent have translated only into disappointment outside domestic competition.

In the time City have won three Premier League titles and five domestic Cups, they have reached the Champions League semi-finals just once, in 2016, only to be beaten by Real.

Zinedine Zidane's side, meanwhile, have surrendered dominance in La Liga to Barcelona but made amends for one Spanish league title in seven years with four European trophies.

Real's success has been due in part to the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo but City have perhaps boasted a better all-round collection of players and their excellence in England points to a club well-equipped to excel in Europe.

When Real last won the Champions League by beating Liverpool in the final in 2018, their advance to the trophy seemed to rely on crucial interventions falling their way.

In the semi-final against Bayern Munich, they progressed after an error from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich. In the last eight, they were awarded a fortuitous 97th-minute penalty to beat Juventus. And in the last 16, they faced a Paris Saint-Germain side without the injured Neymar.

Yet where some saw luck, Real's coach and their players saw a refusal to give in, with Zidane pointing out that "we achieve them (our goals) because we fight".

For City, that refusal to accept defeat is still to be established and with every year that victory evades them, doubts grow too.

"It's a real, real test," said Guardiola. "The king of this competition against a team who are not used to playing this kind of game much, because our best performance was one semi-final in our history.

"So, in a marvellous stadium we have to show our personality."

With City facing a two-season Uefa ban, it is probably fitting that they will have to first get past the Champions League's most seasoned winners in their chance to realise their European dream.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

