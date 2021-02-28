City defence useful in offence

LONDON • The bedrock of Manchester City's charge towards a third Premier League title in four years has been their defence.

With just 16 goals conceded, their first-choice centre-back partnership of Ruben Dias, a revelation since signing last summer, and John Stones have formed the meanest defence in the top flight this season.

They are now scoring goals at the other end too. Both Dias and Stones netted at the Etihad yesterday, as City beat West Ham 2-1 for their 20th successive victory in all competitions - the longest winning run by a top-flight English side.

Fourteen of those wins have come in the league, enabling the hosts to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the table and extending their unbeaten streak to 27 games, one match shy of their longest run without defeat, which also came under Pep Guardiola - in 2017.

The Catalan also recorded another landmark as he earned his 200th victory in 273 games in all competitions with City - the fastest by any manager of an English top-flight side, comfortably beating Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho's mark (309 games).

But Guardiola instead chose to lavish praise on West Ham, who gave as good as they got yesterday.

"It was really difficult. They have the physicality. They have the quality of players in (Jesse) Lingard, (Pablo) Fornals.

"After 10 to 15 minutes today, we realise we are not going to paint anything beautiful. Second half, we were much better than the first half. When you play a lot of games, in the league and then the Champions League, this is normal.

"We were lucky to get all three points. The mathematics matter at the end of the season."

The Hammers are not in fourth place by chance. Prior to their visit, David Moyes' side had suffered just one defeat in 11 league games to sit above champions Liverpool and Chelsea in the standings.

They also drew with City in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium and looked on course to claim a share of the spoils when Michail Antonio, who also netted back in October, equalised following Dias' maiden goal since joining from Benfica.

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City 2 West Ham 1

In the end, it took Stones' fourth strike of the term, all this year, to ultimately dispatch the visitors, but it was far from easy going as Antonio hit the post and Issa Diop missed with a header at the death.

Like his boss, the England defender saluted the Hammers for fighting tooth and nail but had equal praise for Dias and declared City's intentions were to win an unprecedented quadruple.

"A lot of credit must go to West Ham. We knew what they would do. How they have been playing and their position speaks for itself," Stones said. "We had to fight them to the last few minutes. We were a bit deflated at half-time.​

200 Wins Pep Guardiola has with Manchester City, the fastest by a manager in England to reach the milestone, in just 273 games.

"I try and chip in (with goals). Some days, it doesn't come off for the forwards and today me and Ruben chipped in."

The duo have now scored more goals (five) than they have conceded (three) when starting together for City.

"Can only give credit to Ruben for moving to a new country and club and how he has played straight away," added Stones.

"We have fighters in the dressing room. It has been an incredible few months. We are in every competition to try and win them."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE