City clean sweep not on the cards: Pep

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season as "unrealistic" ahead of today's Champions League last-16, second-leg tie against Borussia Monchengladbach in Budapest.

No English side have won both domestic cup competitions - the FA Cup and the League Cup - as well as the Premier League title and European Cup in the same season but City remain in the mix for all of them.

Guardiola's side lead the Premier League table by 14 points and travel to Everton for their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday. They are also due to face Tottenham in the League Cup final next month.

City have one foot in the Champions League quarter-finals after their 2-0 win over Gladbach in the "away" first leg last month, which was also hosted at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to Covid-19 travel restrictions between Britain and Germany.

Should they get past the Bundesliga side, this will mark their fourth successive progression to the last eight, although City have only once advanced further, losing in the semi-finals to eventual champions Real Madrid in 2015-16.

After previous failures, Guardiola is wary of overburdening his players with expectations of a clean sweep.

"Four titles has never happened before and I don't think it will happen this season with the situation," said the Catalan, whose side became the first team to win the domestic treble in 2018-19.

"The only thing to think about is this game and then Everton. I don't know what will happen at the end of the season, but normally, it does not happen," Guardiola said.

"Right now (this City team) is worse than the previous ones because the other ones won a lot and this team hasn't won anything. We are validated for the trophies we can win. The previous teams won. This team has to prove it."



While short of match fitness, City's Sergio Aguero netted a penalty - his first Premier League goal in 14 months - at the weekend and is in contention for the Gladbach game. PHOTO: REUTERS



City have not conceded a goal in 616 minutes of Champions League football, keeping six consecutive clean sheets, but Guardiola feels today's opponents are "top quality" and can punish any complacency.

"(Shut-outs) are so important in all competitions," he said. "What we've done in the past is good but it doesn't mean it will happen tomorrow. Every game is different, let's try to minimise the mistakes.

"I have incredible respect for Gladbach. They have weapons and they know how to use them. I want to see City try to win the game."

But despite Guardiola downplaying his side's strengths, counterpart Marco Rose has likened their opponents as the closest thing to "total football".

The brainchild of Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, it is a philosophy centred on the idea of players so accomplished on the ball that they can play anywhere on the field.

Admitting Gladbach, who have never progressed this far in the competition, were rank outsiders, Rose said: "It would be more than extraordinary - it would be a sensation (to knock City out)... It's a Champions League game where we have a chance of reaching the next round, but we have to be realistic."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

