City claim coin-throwing, attack on bus by fans

LIVERPOOL - Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's 1-0 loss to Liverpool on Sunday, a heated encounter in which home coach Jurgen Klopp was sent to the stands.

The Guardian reported that the Football Association will open a wide-ranging probe into events at the match, including the coin-throwing, projectiles hurled at a team bus and unsavoury chanting.

The City bench celebrated vigorously as, after a poor first half, Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute - only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

Guardiola was furious with the decision. Even before referee Anthony Taylor had finished viewing the pitch-side monitor, he turned around to remonstrate with Reds fans in the stands. In the aftermath, the City boss said the Liverpool supporters retaliated.

"Next time they will do it better, they didn't get me," Guardiola said.

"They tried but didn't get me. They got them (coins) on the coach years ago but not this time."

Liverpool said they were investigating the incident, with a spokesman adding: "We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield."

City claimed their bus was attacked as it left Anfield, pointing to a cracked windscreen. City's bus was also attacked in 2015 and 2018.

During last season's fixture, City's backroom staff had alleged that they were spat at by fans sat behind the away dugout.

Regarding the coin-throwing, the FA will review the referee's report to ascertain if it can take action. If it was done by a small group, the issue will be left for Liverpool or the police to handle as the FA can take action only against larger groups of fans, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Guardian reported that if, for example, 10 to 15 people were involved in the coin-throwing, the club could be sanctioned for failing to control their fans. Similarly, the FA can take action for what happened to the City bus only if the incident occurred within the stadium.