City can't afford Erling: Guardiola

LONDON • British media have installed Manchester City as the favourites to land the signature of highly coveted Erling Braut Haaland in the summer but, unless Borussia Dortmund lower their reported asking price of €150 million (S$237 million), the mega transfer will be a no-go for Pep Guardiola.

All-time leading scorer Sergio Aguero will leave the runaway Premier League leaders on a free transfer after this season, but the Catalan yesterday said, ahead of today's game at Leicester, that City are unlikely to prioritise the signing of a new striker for next term.

Guardiola has only one other central striker in Gabriel Jesus and, as such, his team have been linked with a move for Haaland, arguably the pre-eminent forward of his generation alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe.

However, Guardiola doused the speculation despite Mino Raiola, the Norwegian hotshot's agent, flying to Britain yesterday to assess the interest in his client.

"I don't know what's going to happen but at these prices we're not going to buy any striker," the Catalan said at his pre-match press conference. "It's impossible. We cannot afford it.

"All the clubs are struggling financially, us as well. We have Gabriel, Ferran (Torres) who has been incredible, Raheem (Sterling) as a false nine... Today, there's more chance we'll not buy a striker."

But despite Guardiola's protestations that City are strapped for cash, they, along with PSG, are the only two billion-dollar clubs in world football and can comfortably pay what Dortmund are seeking.

The City manager does not have any fitness worries although he will assess his players, having been away for international duty the past fortnight, before their trip to the King Power Stadium.

Last September, Guardiola's side were stunned 5-2 at the Etihad by Leicester, who have managed to maintain their top-four challenge.

He remains deeply impressed with the "top-class" Foxes, who are third, 15 points behind City (71) and aiming to reach the Champions League for just the second time since their miraculous 2015-16 title triumph.

"You see the players they have, even the depth of the squad. I am impressed. We can be beaten. We were beaten and I congratulate them but it was a long time ago," he said. "They are in an incredible position again this season. So that means that it's not for one year.

NO-GO I don't know what's going to happen but at these prices we're not going to buy any striker. It's impossible. We cannot afford it. PEP GUARDIOLA , Man City manager, on the asking price for Erling Haaland.

"It's a serious team already. It's a contender every season. Top manager, top players, a big, big challenge for us tomorrow."

There will also be a reunion with Kelechi Iheanacho, who scored five goals in three games for Leicester last month to be named Premier League Player of the Month.

LEICESTER V MAN CITY SingtelTV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am

The Nigerian international never managed to nail down a starting place at City, leaving at the end of 2016-17, but Guardiola is delighted to see his former striker beginning to make a name for himself after several lean years.

"Incredible. The quality was there, he was a young player here and I think with Gabriel we didn't have enough space," he added.

"He's a fantastic person, we had a good relationship, and I'm glad to see him playing well. In the final third, he has the right tempo, he's so clear in front of the goal."

Iheanacho's hot form is not the only thing that City have to be wary of, with Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers confirming James Maddison would be back in the fold after over a month out due to injury. Ricardo Pereira, missing for the last few weeks, would also be available.

REUTERS