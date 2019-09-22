Manchester City bounce back in emphatic fashion

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City 8

Watford 0

The temptation is to say that normal service had swiftly resumed, but this was not normal. Not even by Manchester City's standards as they became the first team to score five goals in the opening 18 minutes of a Premier League game or the first to score eight times in the division since 2014.

This was an emphatic rejoinder to the 3-2 defeat by Norwich last week.Watford have not beaten City since 1989, lost 6-0 to them in the FA Cup final in May and have now conceded 14 times to them in just two games.

Watford's fans took to cheering when their team completed passes.

They had nothing else to celebrate as City delivered a statement laced with statistics.

This was an evisceration of Watford, a humiliation of them. They were cut apart with embarrassing ease, but unfortunate to face City in such mood.

City did not even use the rested Raheem Sterling, a regular scourge of Watford.

But instead, Sergio Aguero delivered his 11th goal in eight games against the Hornets, becoming only the third player to score 100 times on the same ground in the Premier League and the first since Romelu Lukaku in 2015 to find the net in seven successive fixtures.

Bernardo Silva, deputising for Sterling on the left wing, registered his first City hat-trick. Nicolas Otamendi started as the sole fit senior specialist centre-back and had a goal and an assist inside 18 minutes. David Silva had begun the rout with the quickest goal of the Premier League campaign, scoring in 52 seconds.

Belatedly, City's outstanding player got a goal with Kevin de Bruyne rifling a late shot in. He had been at the heart of everything else, though, and his Beckham-esque cross was volleyed in by David Silva.

Then his perceptive pass led to Riyad Mahrez being brought down by Ben Foster. Aguero converted the penalty for his landmark goal.

Mahrez added the third with a free kick that took a sizeable deflection off Tom Cleverley as Watford were both hapless and luckless.

Otamendi slid in to apply the finishing touch to Aguero's cross-shot after setting up Bernardo Silva's first when he flicked on de Bruyne's corner. The Portuguese added his second from close range before completing a treble from the ubiquitous de Bruyne's cross. Watford departed thrashed but maybe relieved.

The last team to score 10 goals in an English league game were City in 1987; they could have got into double figures again with both Aguero and Mahrez hitting the woodwork.

If Quique Sanchez Flores' second spell in charge of Watford had begun promisingly when they fought back from 2-0 down to draw with Arsenal last week, their only consolation now can be that they do not face City again until May.