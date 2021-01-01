City back in training ahead of Chelsea clash

LONDON • Manchester City returned to training on Wednesday after no new positive Covid-19 cases were reported following the latest round of testing, in an indication that Sunday's Premier League game at Chelsea should take place.

However, City said they will conduct more tests before the game to ensure the Etihad outbreak that has resulted in "a number of positive cases" on top of last week's positive tests for Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker is under control.

"Safety remains our No. 1 priority, and the club will continue to proceed with great caution," a statement read. "The bubble will undergo further testing in the coming days, the results of which will inform and dictate the next steps."

The Premier League side has yet to confirm whether Jesus, Walker and their other unnamed infected players will be cleared to play at Stamford Bridge, with manager Pep Guardiola set to reveal more details at his pre-match press conference today.

City's cluster prompted the postponement of their top-flight game at Everton on Monday, while another outbreak at Craven Cottage saw Wednesday's league game between Tottenham and Fulham get pushed back, the third fixture to be delayed this season following Aston Villa-Newcastle last month.

But the Premier League, as corroborated by British media, confirmed it is not discussing a possible pause to the season because of surging Covid-19 infections in England, primarily linked to the United Kingdom mutant variant, which is said to be 70 per cent more transmissible than other strains.

"The Premier League has not discussed pausing the season," a statement read.

"The league continues to have confidence in its Covid-19 protocols to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled, and these protocols continue to have the full backing of (the British) government.

"With the health of players and staff the priority, the league is also fully supportive of how clubs are implementing the protocols and rules."

In response to the spike, the English Football League (EFL), which oversees the other three divisions, has urged lower-tier sides to ramp up testing to determine if next week's FA Cup third-round ties can take place.

Unlike Premier League clubs, EFL teams are not subject to mandatory Covid-19 testing due to the costs involved - bi-weekly testing would cost each club approximately £10,000 (S$18,000) per week, which they cannot afford with no match-day revenue.

Instead, a test is required only if a player "develops symptoms, returns from an international break, or spends a long period away from the training ground".

However, outbreaks have led to eight lower-tier matches on Boxing Day being postponed and a further nine to be axed on Tuesday.

Next Sunday's FA Cup tie between Chelsea and Morecambe at Stamford Bridge is in doubt as the League Two side are struggling to deal with a cluster that has led to their last two league games being pushed back. With the entire UK now under Tier 3 or 4 restrictions, that also means all Premier League games will be held behind closed doors again moving forward.

Liverpool yesterday was the last area to fall under the stricter measures, ending the short-lived experiment of having 2,000 fans in stadiums. London moved back to Tier 4 before Christmas.

REUTERS