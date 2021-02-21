City are best team in Europe, says Arteta

LONDON • Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal will be facing the best side in Europe when they take on Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium today.

City have won a club-record 17 successive games across all competitions and are 10 points ahead of second-placed Manchester United (46) in the Premier League.

Arteta knows Pep Guardiola well, after working under the City boss for three years before returning to manage his old club Arsenal.

"I think they are the best team in Europe at the moment," he said.

"The way they are performing, the football they are playing and the consistency of the results... it makes them the best team.

"So we have a big but, as well, a very exciting challenge ahead of us on Sunday."

City made an uncertain start to the season but are now hot favourites to win a third Premier League title in four years and Arteta is impressed by how they had regained their form.

"What they have done is react to a difficult moment," he said. "They reacted in a really convincing way, all united and doing what they do best - being very consistent and winning games very comfortably.

"They have weaknesses like every team but... I think first of all defensively they have been really, really strong."

The Gunners boss also warned his players that they have little margin for error in their pursuit of a European spot and their upcoming fixtures present a chance to bridge the gap to the top six sides.

Only six points separate Arsenal from Liverpool, who were sixth on 40 points before the Reds' clash with city rivals Everton yesterday.​

3 Arsenal have failed to score in three successive home league games.

After City, Arsenal will play third-placed Leicester City, with games against Tottenham, West Ham and Liverpool also lined up.

"It could define our season if we are unable to close the gaps, but it can create momentum for us if we can get closer," Arteta said. "We know the margin for error is minimal, so we need to kick on."

Guardiola, meanwhile, has predicted Arsenal would be title contenders in the near future.

After City beat the Gunners 4-1 away in the League Cup in December, the post-match inquest was whether Arteta would be sacked, with Arsenal also close to the relegation zone in the league.

But the club kept faith with Arteta and he has steered them into calmer waters, thanks to the rapid rise of youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

"What the two months show is that all managers need time," Guardiola said.

"He (Arteta) is not an exception, but when I see the last two months every game Arsenal plays they are better than the opponent.

"They have quality and incredible energy... and they have the players with the quality in the middle to make the process quite well.

"Early in the future they will be a real contender to fight for the title."

The City manager said that he expects Ilkay Gundogan, who missed the 3-1 win at Everton in midweek, to be fit for the clash today.

John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko were both unused substitutes against the Toffees and could return to the back four, while Kevin de Bruyne coming off the bench was a big boost.

For Arsenal, Thomas Partey remains a major doubt with a hamstring issue.

