City angst with Aguero injured

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be without Sergio Aguero for the "toughest part of our season" after he suffered a suspected muscle injury in his team's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Saturday night.

Strikes from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez cancelled out N'Golo Kante's opener to lift the hosts to third, but the loss of their top league scorer (nine) for a prolonged period will be of concern, given that the hosts have already been hit hard by the absence of several key men this term.

Their injury woes have contributed to the nagging sense that City are struggling to find high gear.

Chelsea's last league loss was two months ago against leaders Liverpool. With six successive wins, the Blues showed little fear at the Etihad as they limited Guardiola's team to 46.7 per cent possession - the lowest of his 381 top-flight matches as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

However, Guardiola insisted it was always bound to happen one day, saying: "So, OK, I have another record, I won one game without possession. There is always one thing in your lifetime that hasn't happened. It happened. They (Chelsea) are an incredible team with Kante, (Mateo) Kovacic, Jorginho, so it can happen."

Praising Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's "courageous" decision to take the game to City, he added: "We beat a top side. It was a typical high-level game. Our back four played so good today. In the most difficult period of the game, we scored on the counter.

"We created enough chances to score more goals. We scored a goal when they were better. Before the goal from them, the game was tight. Then we suffered, but the second half, we were much better."

City showed character to score when they did as the Blues were dominating, but Guardiola's side did not manage to recreate the zippy passing game that has been characteristic of their past two seasons, especially in the first half.

If his team are not at their fluent best, they become more reliant on individual moments of brilliance so Aguero will be a big miss.

47% Possession Man City were limited to against Chelsea - the lowest recorded by a Pep Guardiola team.

On the Argentine, Guardiola said: "The first indication is not good. We will see tomorrow. We have young players who can come in."

Like Guardiola, who said Rodri and David Silva were taken off owing to cramps, the final whistle was also a bittersweet feeling for Lampard. His young side have made huge strides this campaign, but they will see it as an opportunity missed, after having more of the ball.

Chelsea suffered the same fate in their opening-day 4-0 loss at Manchester United when they failed to capitalise on their chances and Lampard urged his team to be more clinical against the big sides.

"We had relative control of the game at 1-0," he said. "I know we were giving them a good game, but I am disappointed with the small details. If you look at City, they are an example, and we're at the absolute start of that process.

"It shows you that the finer details in these big games, in both boxes, can decide these ones."

