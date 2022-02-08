Cisse savours 'difficult' 1st Africa Cup

DAKAR • Dakar exploded with joy at the final whistle as Sadio Mane's Senegal beat Mohamed Salah's Egypt for their first Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) crown on Sunday.

"African champions. What a game! What a team! You did it. Beautiful moment of football, beautiful moment of communion and national pride. Congratulations to our heroes," Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted after the Lions of Teranga's win.

Mr Sall declared yesterday a public holiday to celebrate the national football team's first major honour and he will host the team at the presidential palace in the capital Dakar today.

The city of over 3 million erupted when Mane scored the decisive penalty to give Senegal the win 4-2 on spot-kicks after the final finished goal-less at the end of extra time in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The showpiece had been billed as a clash between Liverpool's star forwards Mane and Salah, who also wears the armband for Egypt.

Hundreds of supporters in Senegal jerseys flocked to Independence Square, near the presidential palace, to celebrate.

The square vibrated to the sound of car horns, vuvuzelas, whistles and firecrackers. A festive atmosphere spread across Dakar, with national flags hung from buildings, on vehicles and sidewalks.

At the massive African Renaissance Monument, which towers above the capital from a hill overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, dozens of fans hugged one another amid bonfires after the penalty shoot-out. The streets were filled with people celebrating, with some standing on cars.

After twice failing at this stage in 2019 and 2002, Senegal finally have the trophy that reinforces their standing as Africa's top-ranked team (No. 20) in the Fifa world standings.

Coach Aliou Cisse, who played in the 2002 team and was in charge of the class of 2019, said: "It was long, it was difficult. At times complicated but we never gave up. We are very happy. We dedicate this victory to the Senegalese people."

Egypt will have to wait until next year for another chance to win a record-extending eighth title but will soon have a chance for revenge when the two sides meet again next month in a two-legged play-off for a spot at the year-end World Cup in Qatar.

