China's spirit moves Coach Jia

LE HAVRE • China have made seven appearances at the Women's World Cup, never once failing to progress to the knockout stage, so coach Jia Xiuquan was carrying the weight of a nation's expectations ahead of their final Group B clash with Spain on Monday.

While a draw might have sufficed, a loss could have ended either team's tournament prematurely, and it was obvious from the kick-off that Spain were not willing to risk that chance in Le Havre, France.

The Spaniards enjoyed 63 per cent of the ball and peppered China's goal with 24 shots on target.

In contrast, the Chinese tested their opponents only once, but while they failed to click as an attacking force, goalkeeper Peng Shimeng kept Jorge Vilda's players at bay by making a string of top saves.

After grinding out a 0-0 draw, which guaranteed the Steel Roses a spot in the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides, Jia was "moved to tears by their mental persistence".

The former coach of China's Under-19 men's national team, who was visibly emotional, said: "It wasn't an easy draw, even without a single goal. My players defended hard. Their fighting spirit moved me.

"I was a player, so I know what was in their minds even if they didn't say anything. We snatched one point against Spain which meant we still have a chance to face more world-class teams."

Despite conceding that his side were outclassed on the night and that he can "see the gap between us and the (other) world-class teams", Jia believes the experience of playing at the highest level will stand his side in good stead.

He added: "It may take generations to eventually form a strong team. We need to put in 200 per cent and we need to do it in a concerted way.

"It's an improvement that we followed our plan to play the match step by step under so much pressure. I have a clear understanding of our future aims, and we will conclude them after the tournament."

But while China know they have to step up their game when they take on the winners of Group C or D in the next round, in Peng, they have a pair of safe hands in goal.

Opposition coach Vilda also praised the Chinese No. 1, who was named Player of the Match and kept her second consecutive clean sheet, as "very good" and the reason why they recorded a blank.

He said: "We knew a draw was a possibility. It would have been good to have scored."

However, Vilda was proud of his team's progress after securing the runners-up spot in just their second appearance at a World Cup.

After Spain failed to qualify for the last 16 at the last edition, the former Barcelona youth player felt this was a continuation of their preparation "for the next step".

Spain are scheduled to next face Group F leaders the United States and he promised that his players would "try our best" against the defending champions.

Olympic champions Germany, meanwhile, routed South Africa 4-0 to wrap up their campaign as Group B winners.

Hosts France also made it to the next round, beating 10-woman Nigeria 1-0 to come out on top of Group A, while Norway progressed as the second-best team in the group after a 2-1 win over South Korea.

