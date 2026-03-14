China edge Chinese Taipei in extra-time to make Women’s Asian Cup semis

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Shao Ziqin of China is tackled by Teng Pei-Lin of Chinese Taipei during their Women's Asian Cup quarter-finals.

PERTH – Defending champions China scored twice in extra-time to book a blockbuster semi-final with hosts Australia at the Women’s Asian Cup, after a tense 2-0 win over Chinese Taipei on March 14.

Shao Ziqin brilliantly fired into the right corner in the 94th minute before earning a penalty in the second-half of added time. Substitute Wurigumula missed the spot kick but China sealed victory at Perth Rectangular Stadium through an own goal from Chen Ying-hui.

It kept China’s bid for a record-extending 10th title on track, with victory also ensuring their direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

They will face the Matildas on Tuesday at the 60,000-seat Perth Stadium after the hosts edged North Korea 2-1 in the last eight.

Chinese Taipei now move to a play-off against North Korea with an automatic World Cup spot on the line.

“I’m so happy we won the match today and that I was able to score a goal. We’re now in the last four. Thank you everyone for your support,” said Shao following the victory.

The quarter-final had political undertones given China’s claim to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, who compete under the name “Chinese Taipei” in international sports events.

It is part of a political compromise with China that allows them to take part in major competitions without presenting itself as a sovereign nation.

The crowd of 5,238 was relatively split between the fan bases although the Taiwanese contingent were more vocal. There were some flag-waving Chinese fans wearing shirts with the words “China is my faith” written on the back.

Like China, Chinese Taipei has enjoyed strong support at the tournament but controversy erupted in the stands during their last game in Sydney.

Former coach Chen Kuei-jen was ejected from the stadium for leading a “Taiwan Jiayu”, or “Go Taiwan”, chant. There did not appear to be a repeat on Saturday.

Chinese Taipei are known for their dogged defence but unfurled attacking flair in the early exchanges.

China gained control in the midfield and dominated possession and appeared to capitalise just before the interval when Wang Shuang headed home, triggering jubilation from the Chinese fans.

But celebrations were cut short when the goal was overturned due to a handball by Wang earlier in the chain.

China put the foot on the gas after the break, but Taiwan threatened on the counter-attack.

In the last stages of regulation time, substitute Yao Wei’s bullet hit the crossbar as the match went into extra-time where Shao stepped up. AFP