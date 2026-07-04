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Chilavert says Paraguay will face 'a squad from Africa' when playing France

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PHILADELPHIA, July 3 - Former Paraguayan goalkeeper Jose Luis Chilavert said Paraguay would face a "squad from Africa" when they take on France in the World Cup round of 16 in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The 60-year-old posted a screenshot on social media of comments he attributed to former French forward Christophe Dugarry saying Paraguay would get hammered by France in the match.

"Christophe, you're right. In 1998 we faced the French and now PY will face a squad from Africa," Chilavert posted on social media.

Dugarry was part of the France team that won the 1998 World Cup, beating Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16.

The French Football Federation was not immediately available to respond to a Reuters request for comment. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.