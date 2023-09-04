Chiesa and Danilo on target as wasteful Juventus win at Empoli

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v AC Milan - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - May 28, 2023 Juventus' Federico Chiesa in action REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
Updated
20 sec ago
Published
25 sec ago

Goals from Danilo and Federico Chiesa earned Juventus a 2-0 victory at Empoli in Serie A on Sunday, with the visitors squandering several other chances and missing a penalty.

Captain Danilo put the visitors ahead after 24 minutes, deftly sweeping the ball into the net following a scramble after a corner.

Arkadiusz Milik's pass sent Chiesa clear on goal and he skipped around keeper Etrit Berisha's challenge to double the lead and seal the win in the 82nd minute.

Dusan Vlahovic missed a penalty around the half-hour mark, after Youssef Maleh fouled Federico Gatti.

Milik nearly scored a third for Juventus in stoppage time, as his header struck the woodwork, while team mate Moise Kean also hit the post shortly after. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top