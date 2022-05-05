Cherries beat Forest to seal promotion to EPL

LONDON • Bournemouth earned promotion to the English Premier League with a 1-0 home win over Nottingham Forest in the second-tier Championship on Tuesday, sewing up second-place with one game to spare.

The Cherries, and Championship winners Fulham, have clinched automatic promotion and will return to the Premier League after two years. Forest, whose exile from the top flight dates back to 1999, will go into the play-offs for the final spot.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore broke the deadlock in the 83rd minute, powerfully sidefooting home after Philip Billing found him with a clever free kick, having shaped to shoot.

"We locked eyes and just saw the space. Thankfully, Phil played me the ball and the rest is history," Moore told Sky Sports.

After a slow start to the second period, the hosts got on top, but Forest held firm until Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura won the decisive free kick on the edge of the box.

"I've not really slept this week. The first half was emotional. Then we had a moment of magic from Kieffer and we're in the Premier League," winger Ryan Christie told Sky.

It was a double celebration as teammate David Brooks, 24, announced he was cancer-free, seven months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

The Wales midfielder, who revealed his illness last October, said he was looking forward to continuing his career.

He tweeted: "I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer-free.

"Those words feel incredible to say... I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there."

