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MANCHESTER – Rayan Cherki’s late equaliser saved Manchester City from defeat to Napoli, but a 2-2 draw on Nov 24 did little to expel the gloom hanging over the English giants on and off the field.

Cherki’s fine individual strike four minutes from time denied Napoli a first-ever win on English soil after they twice went in front in the second half through Rasmus Hojlund and Noa Lang.

But City have won just once from open play in seven matches in all competitions as uncertainty over the club’s future seeps into their performances on the pitch.

City won 10 of their first 11 games in all competitions under Enzo Maresca. But the wheels have come off in the wake of the club being found guilty of widespread breaches of Premier League financial rules.

The 10-time English champions face a severe points deduction, or even relegation from the Premier League, unless they can overturn the ruling on appeal.

Not since 2008, prior to an Adu Dhabi-backed takeover that transformed the club’s fortunes, have City failed to win in four consecutive home games.

“We don’t like these moments – we want to win games – but unfortunately this moment is like this,” said Maresca, ahead of a trip to Premier League champions Arsenal on Nov 29 .

“In this moment it’s clear that we are conceding too many goals. We need to adjust and we are able to.”

Hero De Bruyne

Napoli arrived in Manchester with just three points from a possible 12 in the Champions League after defeats to Arsenal, Villarreal and Porto.

Kevin De Bruyne was given a hero’s reception on his return to the Etihad Stadium where he became an all-time great during a 10-year spell that came to an end 18 months ago.

The welcome for the Belgian was the most animated a sparsely populated crowd got in a first half devoid of goalmouth action.

Hojlund endured a much more testing time during his spell across the city at Manchester United, but the Dane sparked the game into life with a sharp finish to open the scoring.

Billy Gilmour’s reverse ball picked out Hojlund, who skipped around Marc Guehi and fired low and hard beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

City have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 games.

Maresca responded immediately with the introduction of Jeremy Doku, who finally brought some life to the home side’s attack.

Doku was the provider for the equaliser as his low cross was blasted home by Ayyoub Bouaddi for the first goal of his senior career.

Napoli were briefly penned inside their own box as a City winner seemed inevitable.

Yet, the visitors broke incisively to retake the lead 14 minutes from time.

City were completely exposed when Leonardo Spinazzola was sent sprinting in behind and his looping cross was smashed home on the volley by Lang.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men failed to see out what would have been a massive win in their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Cherki weaved his way through a packed Napoli defence before drilling low past Vanja Milinkovic-Savic from a narrow angle.

A point leaves City sixth in the table with 10 points from their opening five games.

Napoli remain outside the play-off places with three games to go in 27th, with only the top 24 advancing in the competition. AFP