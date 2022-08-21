Chelsea's Tuchel wary of 'high-intensity' Leeds

LONDON • It is probably far-fetched to compare Leeds United with Liverpool, but Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is expecting a similar game of intensity when he takes his team to Elland Road for their Premier League tie.

The Blues have made an unbeaten start to the season with four points from two matches, but face a stern test at Leeds today.

"I expect a high-intensity game, a high-pressing team, and an emotional stadium," said Tuchel, who is in talks with Chelsea to extend his contract beyond 2024.

"We had a fantastic game last season at Elland Road (3-0 win), we were very dominant and effective in front of goal. There was an early red card that played into our hands but still, we were very impressive.

"But this is what we expect (from Leeds) - repetitive intensity, high pressing and a team that loves the chaos.

"We have to be well aware, against these high-intensive teams like Liverpool, Leeds, Southampton, who have a certain style of pressing - you make mistakes."

This could be a volatile clash given the historic rivalry between Chelsea and Leeds, but it would be surprising if it matches the intensity of the London derby against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

Tuchel and Spurs manager Antonio Conte were both sent off after two angry touchline clashes, while the match had a series of ferocious challenges from both teams.

The fallout has carried on all week and on Friday, Tuchel was given a one-match suspension and fined £35,000 (S$57,600).

His touchline ban has been suspended temporarily, pending the Football Association's full written reasons for the decision, allowing the German to take his place in the dugout for today's match.

Conte was fined £15,000 and not given a ban, as Tuchel was reportedly seen as the aggressor.

Tuchel insisted there was no bad blood between him and Conte despite him shaking hands with the Italian at the final whistle in such an aggressive way it drew a fiery response from his counterpart.

"The handshake was maybe too long and too heavy I admit that, but no harm was done. And we didn't insult each other," he said.

"I think the thing would have ended if there were not 20 people around us that make the thing look much worse than it actually was.

"It was passion between two men who fought for their team and I hope they don't make more of it."

Concentrating on today's game, he moved on to reveal that N'Golo Kante will be sidelined for several weeks after the France midfielder suffered a "serious" hamstring injury against Tottenham.

Kante's absence is a major blow to Chelsea, who are already without Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic due to a knee problem.

Leeds also have injury issues of their own with Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo, Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas all sidelined.

But manager Jesse Marsch, whose team also have four points, has told his players not to be fazed by facing a stronger side.

"I was telling our team how good they all are," the American said.

"Biggest thing is our players understand the plan and go after the game. The team is coming together in a good way. I want them to... play to their abilities."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

LEEDS V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 8.55pm