Chelsea's new era begins on a sour note after late draw

LONDON • Conor Coady struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers away at Chelsea in the Premier League yesterday, as the west London club's prospective new owners looked on from the stands at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

"Incredible feeling to do it in front of our away fans and I thought we deserved more," said the Wolves captain on Sky Sports.

"To come back like that shows the character of the team and to score in front of the away fans like that was a special feeling.

"We've had a few weeks where we've not been good enough. I thought we could have maybe nicked it but to come away with a point was good. We had character, discipline and were compact."

Wolves had trailed for much of the match after Chelsea's out-of-form striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice in two second-half minutes. The Belgian, who had not scored in the league since December, claimed his first from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a lengthy VAR (video assistant referee) check concluded he had been fouled by Romain Saiss just inside the area.

He got his second with a fine strike from 20 metres after being put through by Christian Pulisic.

But Wolves snatched a goal back in the 79th minute through substitute Francisco Trincao and then upped the pressure, giving Chelsea, who sit third in the table and are looking to cement a Champions League spot, a nervous finish and Coady took advantage.

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta described the result as "very disappointing", adding: "The taste of the game is bad. We are conceding too many goals in the last couple of games which is putting us in a difficult position in the race for the Champions League.

"Other teams are winning and we are not getting as many points as we should. We have to get up together and have a good last few weeks. It is in our hands and we have an FA Cup final to play.

"The pressure is always there. You have to accept it. Every point is important. Now we have to start better. We used to be a solid team, now we are conceding a lot of goals. That has put ourselves in a difficult position."

The terms of Chelsea's sale to a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers' part-owner Todd Boehly and backed by a private equity firm Clearlake Capital were agreed earlier yesterday.

Elsewhere, Watford joined Norwich as the second team to be relegated to the Championship after a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace.

Forward Wilfried Zaha converted a first-half penalty as Watford manager Roy Hodgson suffered defeat at his former club.

