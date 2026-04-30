Chelsea's Mudryk appeals to CAS over four-year doping ban - reports

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April 29 - Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk has approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to appeal against a four-year doping ban handed to him by England's Football Association (FA), British media reported on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian was charged with anti-doping rule violations in June last year after a sample taken in 2024 produced an adverse finding for a prohibited substance, reported to be meldonium.

Mudryk had said that the adverse finding came as a "complete shock" as he had never knowingly used a banned substance.

Having joined Chelsea in January 2023 for an initial fee of 70 million euros ($81.83 million), Mudryk was provisionally suspended in December 2024 and the 25-year-old has not played since.

"CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026," it said in a statement to the BBC and the Times.

"The parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled."

The FA said it could not comment because the case is ongoing. Reuters has contacted CAS for comment.

Meldonium is the same substance Maria Sharapova tested positive for, with the Russian tennis player initially being banned by the International Tennis Federation for two years before an appeal led to her suspension being reduced to 15 months. REUTERS