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Chelsea's Martinez out for a few weeks after jaw surgery, says Alonso

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Oct 23 - Chelsea's Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez will be out for several weeks after surgery on a fractured jaw, manager Xabi Alonso said ahead of his side's Premier League clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

• Martinez suffered the injury during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday and was taken to hospital following a collision with defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

• "He's been better; he had the surgery. We still need to wait. (He will be out for] a few weeks. Hopefully less than more," Alonso told a press conference on Friday.

• Mike Penders is expected to start against Spurs. "He is ready," Alonso said. "He has been training well and played a couple of cup games where he showed he has a good level ... when he came on against Everton, he showed in a few minutes his personality and qualities."

• The Chelsea boss also provided an update on Malo Gusto and Pep Chavarria, who missed last weekend's victory due to illness and injury, respectively.

• "Malo (Gusto) is fine. Pep (Chavarria) is training a little bit more but he is not going to make it," the Spaniard said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.