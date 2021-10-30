Chelsea's Kovacic out for few weeks

LONDON • Premier League leaders Chelsea proved last week they will not let injuries spoil their title challenge as they cruised to a 7-0 win over Norwich without strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

But, in a further test of their title credentials, the Blues were hit by news that they will be without midfielder Mateo Kovacic for today's trip to Newcastle after he suffered a hamstring injury in training.

Manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Kovacic was injured right at the end of Thursday's session and would be out until after next month's international break.

"It's very sad news. He injured himself in the last minute of the training and suffered a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks," the German said yesterday. "Hopefully, after the international break he will be back.

"He was doing a little bit too much in training so it's my fault a little bit."

Kovacic, who would have been in line for his 100th Premier League appearance, has been ever-present this season and, with five assists, has been in a rich vein of form.

There was better news for Chelsea with Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta back in training after missing the midweek League Cup win over Southampton. But Lukaku, Werner and Christian Pulisic are still unavailable.

Tuchel's men have set the pace in the first two months of the season and look like making it a three-horse title race with champions Manchester City and Liverpool.

They have 22 points from nine games, one more than Liverpool and two more than City, but Tuchel is refusing to get carried away, insisting that the season is like running a marathon.

"Like I said many times, Liverpool and City set the standards during the last four or five years now and they showed how many points you have to earn to win this league," he said.

"I'm pretty sure there are a lot of teams out there who are hungry for points and so no predictions from me about how this thing ends.

EPL IS A MARATHON It's not enough to prove it (that we've closed the gap) for nine games. We need to prove it through our season and it will take all our courage, all our effort and all our discipline. THOMAS TUCHEL, Chelsea manager, refusing to get carried away with the title talk.

"There is much needed in terms of focus, concentration and consistency. It's not enough to prove it (that we've closed the gap) for nine games. We need to prove it through our season and it will take all our courage, all our effort, and all our discipline."

Newcastle, who are struggling in the relegation zone, began life under Saudi-led ownership and without the departed Steve Bruce last week with a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies did beat Chelsea at home as recently as January last year, but the Blues claimed a pair of 2-0 wins last term and on paper are the clear favourites today.

Newcastle interim manager Graeme Jones knows he has a huge task today but is pleased with a point earned last week.

"We're certainly not getting carried away with a draw, but it was a solid place to start," he said.

"We've spent the early part of the week focusing on ourselves and trying to be better and then the latter part of it on Chelsea. I'm pleased with the five days of work.

"We're a point better off than where we were last week and we'll see where we are after tomorrow. The new manager needs to walk into a really healthy club with everyone pulling in the same direction. That's my target."

Newcastle will have Jonjo Shelvey back after he served a suspension in the draw with Palace. But Martin Dubravka, Freddie Woodman and Paul Dummett remain sidelined with injuries.

REUTERS

NEWCASTLE V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch104 & StarHub Ch229, 9.50pm