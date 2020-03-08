Chelsea's injury list reads like First XI

LONDON • Frank Lampard bemoaned on Friday the "worst injury" crisis among the English Premier League's top sides, as his Chelsea team prepare to face Everton today with as many as nine front-line players unavailable.

"It hasn't been spoken about that much but we've had probably the worst injury list of certainly the top group of the table I think, lots of numbers injured, important players injured, (N'Golo) Kante, (Ruben) Loftus-Cheek and others," he said.

Mateo Kovacic is out of the match at Stamford Bridge with an Achilles problem while Willian will face a late fitness test on a similar issue.

Lampard also revealed that Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic played in an "in-house game" at the club's training ground on Friday.

Jorginho starts a two-match league suspension, while Kante is still out with an adductor problem, Andreas Christensen remains doubtful and Tammy Abraham is out with his ankle complaint.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury in his first full training session back with the first team.

"Callum had a re-injury yesterday," Lampard said. "It's tough, he wasn't rushed back, and we had all the signs that he was fit to train. Then he re-injured it on his first training session."

Chelsea, on 45 points, will start the match eight points ahead of Everton, as the race for a Champions League spot heats up with 10 matches remaining.

Lampard believes Carlo Ancelotti, the Toffees' manager and his former boss at Chelsea, will receive a warm reception from the home supporters today.

The Italian won the league and FA Cup double in his first season with the Blues in 2009-10, before he was sacked at the end of the next campaign despite securing a runners-up league finish.

When asked what sort of welcome the 60-year-old is likely to get, Lampard said: "A very good one. (He was) very well-respected.

"He was a gentleman, a fantastic manger. I loved working with him personally and I think he'll get a great reception."

Ancelotti, meanwhile, said his return to Chelsea will be an "emotional moment" and that he was impressed with his former player's steady progress as a manager.

He added: "I'm really pleased to meet him after a long time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

CHELSEA V EVERTON

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 10pm