Chelsea's complacency in Zenit draw riles Tuchel

LONDON • Chelsea may rue finishing second in Group H when the last-16 draw for the Champions League is made on Monday.

There are, of course, no easy games beyond the group phase but the Blues' slip-up at Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday means they could face the likes of Group E winners Bayern Munich in February.

Thomas Tuchel's men were just seconds away from achieving top spot ahead of Juventus, who beat Malmo 1-0, when Magomed Ozdoev fired home in added time for a 3-3 draw which left the European champions two points behind the Italian side (15).

The German was not impressed after Chelsea conceded more than one goal for the first time in 19 games in European competition, with the result coming four days after they suffered a 3-2 Premier League reverse at West Ham.

Tuchel said: "We were forgetting why we were the better team, which was because the level of concentration and the level of physical investment was high enough to be the better team.

"Once this drops even 10 per cent, once we start managing results and change our behaviour because of what the score is, we get punished. That happened to us at West Ham and it happened to us today.

"It's very easy - you have to have a higher level of sprints, a higher level of intensity, a higher concentration level. The basics need to be pushed to a higher level."

Still, German forward Timo Werner, who scored twice against Zenit - his opener after 84 seconds was Chelsea's fastest Champions League goal - and set up the other goal for fellow striker Romelu Lukaku, was more upbeat.

"Who do I want to play next? Why not go back to Germany (to play Bayern) and show how good we are," he said.

At Old Trafford, Manchester United were held 1-1 by Young Boys as interim boss Ralf Rangnick blooded a host of youngsters in the competition.

6 Teenagers were fielded by Manchester United against Young Boys on Wednesday, only the fifth time in Champions League history and the second by an English side, after Arsenal v Olympiakos in December 2009.

With the Red Devils already assured of top spot in Group F, the German rested all of his key players, making 11 changes from the side that beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the first game of his reign.

Mason Greenwood gave the hosts the perfect start, but Fabian Rieder's long-range strike earned a point for the visitors, who were eliminated from Europe.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS