Chelsea women to play all home matches at Stamford Bridge

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April 22 - Chelsea will play all their Women's Super League home games at Stamford Bridge from next season, the club said on Wednesday, as they followed similar moves made by other English clubs.

The eight-times WSL champions join the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leicester City who hold all their women's home league games at the men's first-team ground.

Chelsea have played at Kingsmeadow since 2017, with only select games, including Champions League fixtures, being played at Stamford Bridge. The club said Kingsmeadow will be used for academy matches from next season.

The 4,850-capacity ground is currently shared by the women's first team and the under-21 side. Stamford Bridge houses around 41,000 fans in the stands.

In an open letter to supporters, Chelsea players described the move as an emotional but important step for the club.

"Leaving Kingsmeadow after nine years is bittersweet. It's where so many Chelsea greats built their legacies," they wrote.

"Yet, as was the case when we left Wheatsheaf Park, a new era begins, and Stamford Bridge provides the stage this team deserves."

The players said the move would not change their ambitions.

"This is a new chapter, but our ambition remains the same. We want to win. We want to lift more trophies."

"We want to create further history. That is what Chelsea has always done - and we're going to continue that legacy with our supporters beside us at the Bridge." REUTERS