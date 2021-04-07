Chelsea stirred but not rattled ahead of Porto clash

LONDON • Not only did Thomas Tuchel suffer his first defeat as Chelsea manager on Saturday, but the end of his 14-game unbeaten streak was exacerbated by a training ground bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga a day later.

Rudiger was sent home following the clash, with the pair having to be separated by teammates, but Tuchel was keen to draw a line under the incident, insisting the harmony of Chelsea's dressing room was still intact ahead of the "away" first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Porto today.

While the German admitted the fracas was serious, he confirmed Rudiger and Kepa would not face sanctions.

"We calmed the situation immediately. They can happen because everyone is competitive in training," Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference yesterday before his side flew out to Seville.

The game will be held in Spain because of Covid-19 travel restrictions between Portugal and Britain.

"They cleared the air and there was nothing left afterwards. They solved it in an honest and humble way," added Tuchel. "For this situation, there will be no punishment.

"It was nothing to do with the defeat (to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League), it was just an incident in training. It got heated up between Toni and Kepa. It was unusual but they can happen... But the way the guys handled the situation, that was impressive and showed a lot of courage."

Claiming his players would not be rattled by their first loss since January, Tuchel instead felt that it would serve as a reality check to never take their opponents lightly.

"We got a big slap in the face, and it was required to remind us how tough it is to keep winning," he said. "I have the feeling we can overcome Porto but it will be tough. They are very experienced, but we are strong enough and believe in ourselves."

He confirmed winger Christian Pulisic was in the squad after suffering a hamstring scare during the 5-2 loss to West Brom, while midfielder N'Golo Kante was only fit enough to make the bench.

This is only the second time Porto have reached the last eight in the past five seasons and they have not progressed beyond that, but the Portuguese champions caused a major upset in the previous round by knocking out reigning Italian Serie A winners Juventus.

Still, Sergio Conceicao accepts his team are the underdogs.

"A defeat is a warning sign and I would have preferred they won the last game than lost because this situation often rings an alarm," the Porto coach said yesterday.

"It gets everyone more aware and conscious of possible dangers. I personally don't like that kind of defeat but it is what it is."

REUTERS

PORTO V CHELSEA

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 2.55am