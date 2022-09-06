Chelsea still have striking problem

LONDON - Manager Thomas Tuchel is unsure when deadline-day signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can make his Chelsea debut.

The former Arsenal captain, who moved to Stamford Bridge last Thursday for £10.3 million (S$16.7 million), reportedly suffered a broken jaw after being bashed in the face during a home invasion robbery at his residence near Barcelona last week.

The Gabonese forward has been earmarked as Chelsea's main man up front after being given the No. 9 shirt but he first needs to get fit after missing Saturday's 2-1 English Premier League win over West Ham United.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League Group E opener at Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb, Tuchel said: "I can't tell you if he trains full contact or individually. He has the mask.

"If the doctors tell me the mask is good and he's comfortable with it, then that would be okay. But we need to check it with no contact, half contact and full contact. In the end, we need to see how it is. It's too early to make a prediction."

While Aubameyang remains a doubt, another new face, Wesley Fofana, is a certainty to start in Croatia.

The £75 million defender was signed from Leicester City on the penultimate day of the transfer window and slotted straight into Tuchel's first XI against West Ham.

Despite hardly training with his new teammates, the French defender looked at ease, leading to praise from left-back Ben Chilwell.

"Massive kudos to Wes. He's only just come in, he's trained with us twice," the England international told talkSPORT.

"Then he starts his first game at Stamford Bridge, it was a brilliant performance by him and many more to come. To come in at such a young age and gel so quickly into the group is massive."

"I think as well, all the boys that have come in have brought a mentality that they want to win. Everyone here wants to win and you need to bring in players that have that same mentality.

"Reaching finals and winning finals is what this club's all about."

Chelsea's huge summer spending spree - at over £255 million, it is the highest of any Premier League club in a single window - has been a costly refresh of the squad but they now have players that can be mainstays for years to come.

At 21, Fofana is one of them and the Blues will also hope that Reece James can reach greater heights at the club after penning a new five-year contract on improved terms on Monday.

On tying down the England defender and academy graduate, who will turn 23 in December, new co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly said: "We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea. He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge."

James added: "I am over the moon with my new contract and I'm thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club.

"I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

"I grew up supporting this club and I've been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at... I am here to stay."

