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France defender Maxence Lacroix shielding the ball from England midfielder Jude Bellingham in the World Cup third-place play-off in Miami on July 18. England won 6-4.

LONDON – Chelsea have signed defender Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace on a deal until 2032, the English Premier League club said on July 30.

The British media reported that Chelsea paid £52 million (S$89.7 million) for the France international.

“Lacroix arrives at Chelsea with the reputation of being among European football’s most commanding centre-backs, as well as one of the fastest and best aerial defenders in the Premier League,” the club said in a statement.

The 26-year-old French international made 55 appearances in all competitions last season, recording three goals and three assists as Palace won the UEFA Conference League.

Lacroix agreed a six-year contract with the Blues and will link up with his new club for their pre-season preparations.

The 26-year-old has won seven caps for France and played in three games at the recent World Cup as they finished fourth.

“I am really happy to be part of this beautiful club. Everyone knows the legend of Chelsea, its tradition of winning, and to be a part of that is a proud moment,” Lacroix said.

“When I spoke with the manager, I saw that we have the same direction and desire for this club.

“We want to win. When you see the quality of the players here, everything we have around the club, it’s something that we can achieve. The ambition is to lift trophies, and I can’t wait to contribute.”

A product of Sochaux’s academy, Lacroix made 28 senior appearances for the French club before joining Wolfsburg in 2020.

Palace signed Lacroix from the Bundesliga side in 2024 for a reported fee of £18 million. He made 98 appearances in all competitions during his two seasons in English football.

Last week, Chelsea signed England midfielder Morgan Rogers from Aston Villain a deal the British media valued at £117 million, a price that smashed the transfer record for a British player. REUTERS, AFP