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Chelsea sign England’s Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa in record British deal

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - May 15, 2026 Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers celebrates after the match REUTERS/Chris Radburn EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS../File Photo

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers has been signed by Chelsea for a reported £117 million (S$202 million).

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Chelsea have signed England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033, in what is reported as a record British transfer deal.
  • The deal is reportedly worth £117 million, making Rogers the most expensive British player, surpassing previous records at Chelsea and in the Premier League.
  • Rogers expressed excitement about joining Chelsea, praising the club and its new project under the manager, and looking forward to his future at the club.

AI generated

LONDON - Chelsea have signed England international Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033, both Premier League clubs said on July 21, with British media reporting the deal was worth £117 million (S$202 million), making him the most expensive British player.

Neither club disclosed financial details, but Sky Sports reported the package could surpass the reported fee of up to £116 million Manchester City paid Nottingham Forest for midfielder Elliot Anderson earlier this month.

Chelsea’s previous record signing was Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, who joined from Brighton & Hove Albion for £115 million in 2023.

“I’m so excited,” said Rogers in a club statement.

“For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid.

“I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here and I can’t wait to get started.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.