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Chelsea in a ‘difficult moment’, admits Alonso as pressure mounts after loss to Nottingham Forest

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso following their loss to Nottingham Forest on Nov 27.

NOTTINGHAM - Xabi Alonso admitted Chelsea are in a “difficult moment” as the beleaguered manager urged his struggling side to stick together after their dismal 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Nov 27.

Alonso’s side crashed to a third successive English Premier League loss to leave them languishing in eighth place, a position that is likely to get even worse after the rest of the weekend’s fixtures.

The Blues have lost four of their last five league matches, piling pressure on Alonso just months into his reign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fell behind to Igor Jesus’ early opener before Morgan Gibbs-White doubled Forest’s lead with a second-half penalty.

Emmanuel Emegha reduced the deficit but Gibbs-White struck again to make Emega’s late second nothing more than a footnote on another dispiriting evening for Alonso.

“It’s a difficult moment for everyone. It’s disappointing again to lose again but we need to keep trying to find solutions, we can’t stop,” Alonso said.

“We are low in confidence, the team is struggling to hold a result. After getting to 2-1, we have conceded and go to 3-1.

“Everything is not going our way, we are responsible for that and we are responsible to find solutions.”

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (left) scores their third goal to win the match. PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

Chelsea have already conceded 23 goals in 12 league matches and their porous defence was not helped by Alonso’s curious decision to use Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo in a back-three.

Alonso also selected Wesley Fofana after the centre-back was forced to apologise for joking in a YouTube interview about missing a penalty during Chelsea’s League Cup defeat by Liverpool this season.

The hapless Fofana was booed by angry Chelsea fans at the City Ground and conceded a penalty with his careless foul on former Blues striker Liam Delap.



After last weekend’s dismal 4-1 home loss to Leeds, Chelsea’s tame surrender was the last thing Alonso needed as he struggles in his first season in charge.

“We need to support everyone. Everyone that is in the team we need to support,” Alonso said of Fofana.

“We know we have to go through difficult moments. We don’t take apart anyone and we want to help.”

Asked to assess Chelsea’s dismal run, Alonso suggested the only cure was hard work on the training ground.

“We can do better for sure. At this level, you need to hold results and that is why we are losing in the last games,” he said after Chelsea’s sixth league defeat this term.

“That is the only way I understand football. When things are not going well, try to work and find solutions. It can happen that we turn it around and it goes our way.”

Chelsea’s third successive defeat will inevitably trigger speculation that the former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss is in danger of being sacked after a miserable start to his first spell as a Premier League manager.

The absence of injured Brazilian striker Joao Pedro has stalled Chelsea’s previously powerful attack, while their error-prone defence has already shipped 23 league goals after allowing lowly Forest to run riot.

Although Alonso led Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title in 2024, he lasted just seven months before being sacked by Real.

The former Liverpool midfielder desperately needs a win against bottom of the table Crystal Palace on Dec 2 to avoid the sack talk growing even louder.

“Everyone needs to stick together and go through this moment. We have to deal with it,” he said.

Admitting his team needed “strong characters and big personalities”, Alonso handed starts to vastly experienced duo Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck.

But Chelsea’s grizzled veterans could do nothing to stop Forest taking the lead in eye-catching style in the fifth minute.

Daniel Munoz’s cross arrowed towards Jesus 12 metres from goal and the Brazilian unleashed a blistering volley that flashed into the top corner as Chelsea ’keeper Emiliano Martinez grasped at thin air.

Chelsea struggled to respond to that blow and even when they had a rare sight of goal, Morgan Rogers blazed wildly over.

Despite having Levi Colwill available, Alonso opted to start Ecuador midfielder Caicedo at centre-back in a move that backfired badly.

The Blues were desperately short of intensity and rhythm, mustering just three touches in the Forest area in the first half, so Alonso sent on Emegha for Welbeck at the interval.

But the striker’s introduction ignored the holes in Chelsea’s porous defence and their situation grew more desperate in the 51st minute.

After Fofana carelessly bundled over former Blues striker Delap to concede a penalty that Gibbs-White dispatched with ease, he was hauled off to save him from any further opprobrium.

Chelsea's Wesley Fofana (left) fouls Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap (right) for a penalty. PHOTO: AFP

Emegha reduced the deficit three minutes later, firing into the bottom corner after Pedro Neto’s effort deflected to him 10 metres from goal.

Alonso’s men tried to rally, appealing in vain for a penalty after Jair Cunha’s arm made contact with the ball.

But Forest delivered the knockout blow in the 72nd minute.

Xaver Schlager floated a pin-point pass behind the flat-footed Chelsea defence and Gibbs-White made a perfectly-timed run to clip a composed shot past Martinez from close range.

Emegha’s 89th-minute strike gave the scoreline a more flattering look than Chelsea deserved for a moribund performance. AFP