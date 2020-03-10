Chelsea reserves show mettle in Everton rout

LONDON • Having a big squad not only means that players are kept on their toes, but gives the manager options to mix things up when there are injuries, suspensions or if form hits the buffers.

Pedro, Marcos Alonso, Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Kepa Arrizabalaga have all spent plenty of time on the Chelsea bench this season. Yet opportunities have presented themselves in the past two matches in all competitions.

On Sunday, the quintet again staked their claim for a place in the first XI even when the likes of Jorginho, Tammy Abraham, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic return.

They impressed, along with 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour, who was given his first Premier League start, as fourth-placed Chelsea hammered Everton 4-0 at Stamford Bridge, maintaining their three-point lead over Manchester United in fifth (45).

Barkley provided two assists as Mason Mount, Giroud's double and Willian ensured a comfortable run-out for the hosts, who were able to bring on two more academy products, 18-year-olds Faustino Anjorin and Armando Broja, for their league debuts.

Frank Lampard has now given more debuts (eight) to youth-team graduates than any other Chelsea manager, but he chose to pay particular tribute to the players who previously were out of favour.

"That is what we need. That's football, whether you're four months from the end of your contract, no matter if you were out of the team for a month," he said.

Giroud played his fifth straight game in all competitions after being tipped to leave in January before his move was blocked over their failure to add to the squad.

On the France striker, Lampard said: "I've got complete respect for him for that and now he's playing really well on the pitch...

"He is a great teammate. I am really pleased there is a mix in this squad and those boys were really good today."

But he is not getting carried away by encouraging signs, with the top-four battle too close to call. Just nine points separate the Blues and Burnley in 10th place.

"I don't think we are there yet," he added.

REUTERS