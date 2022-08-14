Chelsea plan to buy by Sept 1 deadline

LONDON • Chelsea are aiming to strengthen their squad before the Premier League's transfer window closes on Sept 1 with a central defender and a striker the priority, but they will not resort to panic buying, manager Thomas Tuchel insisted on Friday.

Chelsea lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen during the close-season before signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, but the Senegal international suffered from cramps and was withdrawn early in their 1-0 victory over Everton last weekend.

Speaking ahead of today's home clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Tuchel said: "We could use one more central defender if you look at the numbers... we play with a back three."

The German also addressed the need for a forward.

Chelsea's record-signing Romelu Lukaku rejoined Serie A side Inter Milan on a season-long loan, while the misfiring Timo Werner returned to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. They brought in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

"We could strengthen our squad in depth. It's one thing that you wish for and it's another that's possible. We're looking for top quality and top personalities," Tuchel said.

"But we'll not panic and we will not try to sign players we're not 100 per cent convinced (of). All signings so far are fantastic signings and will help us."

Chelsea, who have also recruited defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion, have been linked by the British media with moves for Wesley Fofana from Leicester City and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

When asked about his game plan against Spurs today, especially his thoughts on dealing with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min who had a combined 40 Premier League goals last season, Tuchel did not give too much away.

He said: "I will not tell you. They have a pattern in their offensive pressing and how they defend.

"It's important we are good on the ball, be the dominant team, and hopefully put the game into the opponents' half.

"We then have to control the counter-attack. They are maybe one of the best teams in the world on the counter-attack."

He also confirmed that midfielder Mateo Kovacic is out with a new injury, while defender Marcos Alonso did not train as he finalises his move to Barcelona.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, whose side beat Southampton 4-1 at home last weekend, said today's match will be an acid test of his side's progress.

A fine finish to last season meant Conte's men secured fourth spot in the Premier League and a place in this term's Champions League.

But Spurs lost four times to the Blues last campaign and they make the journey from north to west London today knowing they have won just once at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League era.

"The story is this but we want to try," former Chelsea manager Conte said on Friday.

"When I arrived in Tottenham, I say we want to try to write a good story for this club. I know very well it will be more difficult than other clubs for many reasons, but we have started to go in the right path.

"This game will be important to make the right evaluation about our improvement."

Spurs will be without Clement Lenglet and Oliver Skipp, but Richarlison returns after suspension for a possible debut.

