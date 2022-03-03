Chelsea owner in panic sell: MP

LONDON • Roman Abramovich is selling his London properties, according to British Labour MP Chris Bryant, and a Swiss billionaire yesterday said that he had been approached about buying Chelsea.

The Russian billionaire, who bought Premier League side Chelsea in 2003, has been under increasing scrutiny over the past week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich is a known ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and, while he has not been placed on the ever-expanding list of sanctions targeting the country's oligarchs, British authorities have not ruled out that possibility.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday declined to comment in Parliament on whether sanctions would be imposed on Abramovich, but warned the "vice" was tightening around Mr Putin's inner circle.

Mr Bryant, who last week called for Abramovich's British assets to be seized, yesterday told his fellow MPs the 55-year-old had begun to panic sell.

"He's terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he's already going to sell his home tomorrow and sell another flat as well," he said.

That home is a mansion at Kensington Palace Gardens and the flat is a penthouse at Chelsea Waterfront. Abramovich, with a net worth estimated at about US$13.5 billion (S$18.3 billion) by Bloomberg, owns multiple homes in London.

Meanwhile, Swiss tycoon Hansjorg Wyss said on Tuesday he had received an offer to buy Chelsea, along with three other potential buyers, and ESPN has confirmed Abramovich is open to selling after bankrolling the club to the tune of over £1.5 billion (S$2.7 billion) over the past 19 years.

Mr Wyss, the founder of Synthes, a medical device manufacturer that is now a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary, told Swiss daily Blick that he needed several days to assess the offer but revealed Abramovich was currently asking for too much. He reportedly values Chelsea at around £3 billion but that is not a figure Wyss is prepared to meet.

The 86-year-old billionaire said: "Abramovich is asking for far too much at the moment. You know: Chelsea owes him £2 billion. But Chelsea has no money. Meaning, those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich. He's in panic just like all other oligarchs."

Mr Wyss added he was not in a position to take over as an individual and any purchase would have to be part of a group.

"I'm definitely not doing something like this alone. If I buy Chelsea, then it's with a consortium consisting of six or seven investors," he said.

On Saturday, Abramovich handed direct control of Chelsea to the trustees of their charitable foundation, but its six members, including club chairman Bruce Buck, have yet to officially take over, citing reservations over the legal implications and the possibility of reputational damage.

Mr Wyss may not be the only suitor - Ineos founder Jim Ratcliffe has in the past held talks about a possible takeover while Todd Boehly, the chief of investment firm Eldridge Industries, is another interested party.

BLOOMBERG