Chelsea not tough enough: Tuchel

LONDON - Chelsea have completed the transfer of defender Wesley Fofana from Leicester City, both Premier League sides said on Wednesday, with the Frenchman signing a seven-year contract with the Blues.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said the deal was worth £70 million (S$113.8 million).

But even with the new signing, manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear his side will still be lacking as they have shown that they crumble at the slightest setback.

The German pulled no punches after his side's 2-1 loss at Southampton in the English top flight on Tuesday, accusing his side of not being tough enough.

Raheem Sterling's third goal in two games gave the visitors an early lead at St Mary's but strikes by Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong turned the game around.

The Blues made little impression after the break as they slipped to their second straight away defeat.

What would have worried Tuchel was the way his players lost control of the game despite taking the lead. He was without the likes of the injured N'Golo Kante and Reece James while Conor Gallagher was suspended, but the trio's absence was not an excuse for another poor showing.

Tuchel said: "Obviously, we're not tough enough at the moment to win these matches away. One set-piece again. One sloppy defending again. Then we are off our balance. We were not tough enough as a team to react or push it over the line for us."

With seven points from their opening five league games, Chelsea are already off the pace and Tuchel, who has been linked with bids for a number of players, will hope that materialises into something permanent today.

He is said to be interested in a reunion with Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, after the pair enjoyed a great relationship at Borussia Dortmund.

But according to the Daily Mail, a move for the Gabonese striker has been complicated by the injury the 33-year-old reportedly suffered in a home invasion on Monday.

Aubameyang had his jaw broken after robbers bashed him in the face with a metal bar and he is expected to be sidelined for four to five weeks.

Aside from Aubameyang, Tuchel is known to have an interest in Anthony Gordon, but after the Everton winger scored for the second successive league game to help his side earn a 1-1 draw at Leeds on Tuesday, Frank Lampard declared that the England Under-21 international was not for sale.

"No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games," the Toffees manager said.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 100th goal for Fulham on the way to a 2-1 home win over Brighton, ending the visitors' nine-match unbeaten run - their longest since earning promotion in 2017. Crystal Palace drew 1-1 with Brentford.

REUTERS