Chelsea not 'fresh mentally' in loss to Juve, says Tuchel

TURIN • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he felt his side had lost their mental sharpness even before the Champions League holders stepped on to the pitch ahead of their 1-0 loss at Juventus on Wednesday.

Federico Chiesa's rifled shot into the roof of the net just 11 seconds into the second half was enough to inflict a first Champions League group-stage defeat on the Blues since September 2019.

On their second successive 1-0 loss after Manchester City in the Premier League, Tuchel said: "We had a very good training session yesterday. We were absolutely sharp and looked very fresh and hungry, ready for bounce back.

"I think it's very difficult to find rhythm against a team that defends so deep, it was completely the other way around in the Manchester City game.

"The big difference was that we gave big mistakes away that cost us confidence.

"Early today, I could tell it was different. We were not as fresh mentally as we were in training yesterday. I don't know why."

Chelsea enjoyed 66 per cent possession in Turin against Juventus, who have been struggling in Serie A this season, but registered just one shot on target all match - Romelu Lukaku's tame early effort.

Tuchel's team also did not have a single attempt on target against City at the weekend and the German admitted that he was "disappointed" with back-to-back defeats for only the second time since he replaced Frank Lampard in January.

After a storming start to his second spell in a Chelsea shirt, Lukaku is enduring a mini slump having not scored in his past four appearances in all competitions.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who oversaw Lukaku's revival as Inter Milan boss before departing this summer, suggested Tuchel was not playing to the Belgium striker's strengths.

"If you have a centre-forward like that, you need to use him and I don't think Chelsea have quite figured out how to use him yet," the Italian, working as a pundit on Sky Sports, said.

"Last season, they didn't have a proper centre-forward, so they rotated positions, whereas Romelu is a real reference point in attack.

"If they can figure out how to use Lukaku, then Chelsea can become the team to beat in the Champions League this season."

However, Tuchel insisted he was not worried by his team's lack of attacking threat and would sort it out before their Premier League home match with Southampton tomorrow.

"Maybe it is a shooting problem, because if you don't shoot then you don't score," the 48-year-old said. "We will learn."

Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri was rather more poetic when describing his side's recovery from a poor start to the season after their third win in a row in all competitions to go top of Group H with a 100 per record from two games.

"Usually, sailors always find the way out when they are in a storm," the Italian said.

"Tonight, we played a good match against the European champions."

REUTERS