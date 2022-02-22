Chelsea not 'easiest place' for strikers

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel yesterday admitted that Chelsea "may not be the easiest place in the world for strikers" amid club-record signing Romelu Lukaku's struggles since returning to the side in a £97.5 million (S$178.5 million) deal last August.

The 28-year-old Belgian, who touched the ball just seven times in the 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace last Saturday, is the latest in a line of high-profile strikers who have struggled at Stamford Bridge.

Before him, Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres also struggled after big-money moves despite their world-class reputation.

Alvaro Morata, Hernan Crespo, Adrian Mutu and Mateja Kezman also flopped at Chelsea.

Timo Werner, Chelsea's last expensive striking signing before Lukaku in 2020, has also endured similar struggles.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's Champions League last-16, first-leg home clash against Lille today, Tuchel said: "It's also not the time to laugh about him (Lukaku) and make jokes about him...

"There is a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea, so it may not be the easiest place in the world for strikers.

"Chelsea are considered a strong defensive team, a physical team, that have a certain attitude when in competitive football.

"We demand a lot of our strikers in terms of defending. We want to be physical, hardworking group that want to play a physical game as well as a skilful game...

"But like always in football, it's not just one reason to sort. It's a complex sport."

The German, however, believes football is better off after the Champions League ditched the away-goals rule this season.

He said: "It maybe gives us a chance to be a bit more offensive because you can think about scoring and not be afraid of conceding.

"When we were asked at the Uefa meeting, I was like pretty much all the coaches who voted for this change of rule to make it clear and more understandable.

"I liked it (away goals) because it gave it an extra edge during the game. I understand it, it was exciting but, at the same time, I never fully understood why a 3-1 should be a better result than a 2-0."

Tuchel said captain Cesar Azpilicueta could return to action today but Callum Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain out.

Lille come into the match on a sticky patch, having won just once and scoring two goals in their last four games in the French league.

There are also worries surrounding their striker Jonathan David. After scoring three times in the group stage of the Champions League, he has not found the net this year.

Meanwhile, in today's other Champions League clash, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri conceded he would be happy with a draw from his side's trip to Villarreal. He said: "They are experts against the very best teams and have got some great recent results.

"Any positive result is good, with the away-goals rule having changed.

"Before you could lose one and win one and you were through, now it's different. A draw in Spain would be a great result."

Allegri confirmed €70 million (S$107 million) striker Dusan Vlahovic will make his first Champions League appearance but said "we can't put all the pressure on him".

Main Villarreal striker Gerard Moreno will miss out, while midfielders Etienne Capoue and Giovani lo Celso, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, are injury doubts.

